Race, power, drive: Elaine Welteroth shares all in new book

NEW YORK

When she was about to graduate from college, Elaine Welteroth came up with a life plan: She’d hit the top of a magazine masthead, then move into TV, books, film and beyond.

She wasn’t messing around. The 32-year-old is way ahead of schedule after making firsts at Teen Vogue, both as beauty-health director and top editor. She checked off “book” on Tuesday with the release of her memoir, “More Than Enough.”

Welteroth doesn’t hold back about life before and after Teen Vogue, the magazine she left last year after the print edition folded. She tackles race, power, ambition and recovering from corporate burnout.

She told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of the book’s debut that she wants to inspire the next generation of women of color to dream big.

Neither fire nor fury for Wolff’s new Trump book

NEW YORK

The sequel to Michael Wolff’s million-selling “Fire and Fury” is not attracting the same kind of interest, not even from President Donald Trump.

NPD BookScan reports just 17,756 first-week sales for “Siege,” Wolff’s latest account of the Trump White House. “Fire and Fury” sold more than 25,000 copies its first week despite a shortage of supply due to enormous, and unexpected demand. “Fire and Fury” sold nearly 200,000 copies the following week, according to BookScan, which tracks about 85 percent of physical book sales.

Trump has largely ignored “Siege,” which had few of the headline-making details of “Fire and Fury.” The president tweeted angrily about Wolff’s previous book, saying it was “Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

Associated Press