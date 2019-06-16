Liberty police, school fundraising for police dog

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

The Liberty Police Department and school officials are partnering to bring a police dog to the community.

The almost 1-year-old Belgian Malinois’ name is a secret, but he is training with Patrolman David Rankin, who will be the dog’s handler and will care for the dog when they are off-duty.

Both police and school officials are excited for the dog’s arrival. The dog will start working by the fall.

The total cost of the police dog is about $15,000, which includes training and some veterinarian appointments and food. Rankin said police still have a canine car and cage that was used with Capt. Ray Buhala’s retired police dog, Capo, which saves some money.

Funds are tight for both the police and school district, so officials are sponsoring a community fundraising campaign to help with the cost. The school is guaranteeing at least a $5,000 contribution, which it hopes to do through fundraising.

The police dog will assist township officers in tasks such as finding drugs or tracking lost or missing people.

Rankin said one advantage of having a township police dog is the department won’t have to wait for another agency to assist with a dog.

“To have that dog in the school and community is invaluable,” Rankin said. A handler from another agency might not know the area well. “Whereas, I’ve worked in the township for six years so we could employ the dog to, for example, find a missing adult or child much faster.”

The dog will visit students in the Blott Guy PK-6 building regularly as police officers do. Schools Superintendent Joe Nohra sees the dog as having a two-fold benefit by providing protection and boosting children’s morale.

“More collaboration is necessary to help children understand the benefits and the value that police officers, police dogs and SROs have in a community,” he said.

Nohra said the dog will also visit classrooms for younger children as they read books and attend award ceremonies as an incentive for good behavior.

Having the dog visit the high school can also deter drug activity among older students, Nohra suggested.

Second-grade student Brennan Storey said he was excited about the dog because “he will keep us safe.”

One student suggested the dog should receive a paycheck consisting of dog treats.

Nohra said the kids enjoy seeing the SRO everyday and love PAWSS, the school therapy dog, so he thinks “the kids will light up when they see this dog,” he said.

In addition to a police dog, the school will also have a second student resource officer at the start of the new school year.

Anyone interested in contributing for the police dog can send donations to the Liberty Board of Education office, 4115 Shady Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.