More than 20,000 customers without power in Valley
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
More than 20,000 customers have lost power in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties due to today's inclement weather, according to the Ohio First Edison power outage map.
In Trumbull County, there are 20,159.
In Mahoning, there are 22.
In Columbiana, there are fewer than 5.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 15, 2019 midnight
The hardest hit was Mahoning County with more than 14,000 without electricity
- January 30, 2008 9:24 a.m.
Thousands in Mahoning Valley area without power
- April 14, 2019 11:05 p.m.
Spring storms leave thousands without power in Valley
- September 17, 2008 10:52 a.m.
Power update: More and more lights are on
- September 17, 2008 4:08 p.m.
Latest power update: 21,000 still waiting
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.