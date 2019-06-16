More than 20,000 customers without power in Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 20,000 customers have lost power in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties due to today's inclement weather, according to the Ohio First Edison power outage map.

In Trumbull County, there are 20,159.

In Mahoning, there are 22.

In Columbiana, there are fewer than 5.