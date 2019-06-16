MILESTONES

HONORS

Recognized for efforts by Ohio Farm Bureau

The Ohio Farm Bureau recently recognized Nick Kennedy, organization director for Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage and Stark counties, for his outstanding efforts in the 2019 Farm Bureau membership campaign.

Kennedy added 171 members in his territory, contributing to a final tally for statewide membership gain of 107.2 percent, year over year.

Local attorneys named Volunteers of the Year

Community Legal Aid, in collaboration with local bar associations, recently honored attorneys who volunteer through the nonprofit’s Volunteer Legal Services Program.

The attorneys were recognized for their services to legal-aid clients in 2018. Legal aid staff members presented them with Volunteer of the Year awards at bar association events celebrating Law Day.

Trumbull County Volunteer of the Year is Irene Makridis, who has volunteered with CLA since 2008, representing clients in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Admitted to the bar association in 1981, Makridis is a general practitioner who focuses on bankruptcy, family law, wills/trusts and social security disability.

These attorneys will be honored at ceremonies later this year: Columbiana County Volunteer of the Year Alexander Keane has volunteered with CLA since 2017, representing clients in divorce and custody matters. Admitted to the bar in 2015, Keane focuses on criminal law, record sealing, intellectual property and appellate work.

Mahoning County Volunteer of the Year, Sherman Miles, has volunteered with CLA since 2015, representing clients in divorce actions. He has taken a number of cases where the client has been a victim of domestic violence. Admitted to the bar in 1991, Miles is a general practitioner concentrating in family law. He also serves as a guardian of the interest of minors in the Trumbull County Family Court.

GRADUATIONS

Columbus State Community College: Stacie A. Marsh, Fowler, associate degree, cum laude.

University of Northern Colorado: Melissa Kim, Poland, master’s degree in sport and exercise science.

