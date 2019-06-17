McGuffey School in Warren closed Monday due to storm
Staff report
WARREN
Warren’s McGuffey Pre-K-8 School will be closed Monday due to a power outage and downed trees in the area caused by Sunday’s storms.
As a result, the Inspiring Minds program that was to take place Monday at McGuffey also is cancelled.
However, Inspiring Minds’ activities planned at Warren’s other schools will take place as scheduled.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 17, 2019 12:20 a.m.
Storms, heavy rain, high winds whip Valley
- March 7, 2008 8:31 p.m.
Snow cancellations and snow bans
- December 15, 2016 11:37 a.m.
List of canceled events
- March 8, 2008 12:35 a.m.
Here’s a list of notices sent Friday night to our newsroom:
- August 1, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Summer program inspires learning
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.