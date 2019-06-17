McGuffey School in Warren closed Monday due to storm


June 16, 2019 at 9:44p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Warren’s McGuffey Pre-K-8 School will be closed Monday due to a power outage and downed trees in the area caused by Sunday’s storms.

As a result, the Inspiring Minds program that was to take place Monday at McGuffey also is cancelled.

However, Inspiring Minds’ activities planned at Warren’s other schools will take place as scheduled. 

