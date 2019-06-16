Pride parades are set in Youngstown, Warren

Staff report

June is national Pride Month, and pride parades are set in Youngstown and Warren.

The 11th annual Pride Youngstown will take place from noon to 11 p.m. June 29 downtown.

The event begins with a parade that will line up at 11 a.m. and step off at noon from Vindicator Square and Federal Street. The parade will travel east on Federal to Central Square, circling the Man on the Monument, and back past Phelps Street.

The festival will take place on the North Phelps Street Party Block.

Festivities will include live music, a drag show, vendor merchandise booths, social-service organization information booths, health screenings and a children’s area. Admission will be by donation. Costume and dress must be appropriate.

For information, call Carlos Rivera at 330-398-0505. An event schedule will be published on the Pride Youngstown Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in downtown Warren, Trumbull County’s first LGBTQIA+ pride festival, “Pride in the Valley,” will take place from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Courthouse Square.

The festival will include a parade, inflatable attractions, family-friendly vendors, carnival games and more.

Central Outreach Wellness Center will provide free health screenings.

The festival is hosted by Full Spectrum Community Outreach. For information, visit www.prideinthevalley.org.