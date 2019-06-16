Dead man unidentified

WARREN

Officials had not yet identified as of Saturday afternoon the body of a black male found lying in the middle of Burnett East Road in Warren Township shortly before 7 p.m. by a passer-by. The man apparently had been shot to death.

The death is being investigated by the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and Warren Township police, said Sgt. Daniel Peterson of the township police department. The victim was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Peterson said.

Burnett East connects South Main Street to Highland Avenue.

Gunshots in Warren

WARREN

Three people are hospitalized after gunshots were reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Belmont Street Northwest in Warren.

The conditions of those hospitalized are not available, and it’s not known if police have any suspects, according to Trumbull County 911.

Veterans office closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission office, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Suite 100, will be closed Wednesday for mental health first-aid training for the entire staff. Contact Susan Krawchyk, executive director, at 330-740-2450 with questions.

Award nominations

YOUNGSTOWN

Nominations for the 2019 Valley Legacy Awards are being accepted until July 1. The annual event honors civic-minded seniors and senior advocates for their contributions to the Mahonoing Valley.

The awards recognizes three categories: outstanding senior award for community achievement, outstanding senior award for professional excellence and outstanding senior advocates.

The awards luncheon is set for Oct. 10 at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.shepherdofthevalley.com/valley-legacy-awards/.

For information call June Jagunic at 330-530-4038, ext. 2050.

Gotta Go Green Fest

WARREN

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will have its first Gotta Go Green Fest noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the district’s offices at 5138 Enterprise Blvd.

This family-friendly event is geared toward residents of the district and will include educational displays, kids’ activities, games and food. The event is free. For information, visit www.gottagogreen.org or call 330-675-2673.

Salvage sale scheduled

WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership will host a salvage sale featuring materials salvaged from vacant homes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 in the parking lot at 538 W. Market St. Items will include reclaimed doors, windows, hardware sinks and more. For information, contact 330-469-6828, ext. 6, or landon@tnpwarren.org.

Deadline to file reports

MERCER, PA.

Thursday is the deadline for all candidates and treasurers of political committees to file the 30-day, post-primary election campaign finance reports in the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth and/or the Mercer County Bureau of Elections.

The report must be complete as of June 10. Packets for write-in winners were mailed last week and include filing requirements/deadlines for those candidates. For information, 724-662-7542.