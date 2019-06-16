COURTS
TRUMBULL COUNTY
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Michael R. Huff, 21, of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Christina L. Rice, 23, of Warren.
Jeanne M. Fox, 40, of Cortland, and Brent D. Riley, 44, of same.
Christopher P. Halstead, 43, of Warren, and Melissa A. Marburger, 34, of same.
Justin D. Swift, 33, of Mineral Ridge, and Angela M. Minor, 32, of same.
Bradley W. Constiner, 25, of Kinsman, and Heather N. Cain, 23, of same.
Quantis T. McNair, 21, of Campbell, and Kimari M.D. Lyons, 22, of Warren.
David A. Yoder, 22, of Middlefield, and Rebecca J. Bricker, 21, of same.
Brianna R. Sloan, 25, of Cortland, and Brett A. Kern, 26, of same.
Anthony I. DeFabbo, 34, of Warren, and Melissa S. Thomas, 40, of same.
Christopher M. Boyce, 26, of Warren, and Ashley M. Lloyd, 24, of same.
Dominique R. Vlosich, 24, of Warren, and Robert M. Daniels, 26, of same.
Joseph S. Higley, 56, of Leavittsburg, and Stacey M. Frazier, 43, of same.
Shane R. Burkholder, 27, of Warren, and Molly E. Toth, 30, of same.
John B. Sohar, 51, of Massillon, and Betsy M. DeChristofaro, 49, of Girard.
Matthew J. Byler, 22, of Middlefield, and Maria E. Kurtz, 22, of Orwell.
Ella May Smith, 51, of Orwell, and Jason B. Hembree, 45, of same.
Eva M. Yoder, 19, of Southington, and Marvin M. Burkolder, 21, of Middlefield.
Heather M. Menock, 40, of Kinsman, and Kavik W. Thomas-Stettinger, 37, of same.
Philip R. Elliott Jr., 68, of Newton Falls, and Carole L. Mazanetz, 69, of same.
Melissa A. Emery-Keirsey, 39, of Warren, and Robin A. Woomer Jr., 37, of same.
Lewis B. Dutton, 55, of Girard, and Theresa A. Dutton, 51, of same.
James R. Cicero, 57, of Niles, and Brenda J. Dugan, 57, of same.
Michael P. Tominey, 33, of Warren, and Leeanne J. Pugh, 28, of same.
Nicole C. Sillaman, 27, of Southington, and Kevin C. Kreinbrook, 27, of same.
Stephanie E. Gordon, 31, of Youngs-town, and Jason P. McKelvey, 29, of Niles.
James D. Byler, 24, of Middlefield, and Sara J. Detweiler, 23, of same.
Jason S. Carniewski, 30, of Erie, Pa., and Leanne, M. Kocab, 26, of Orwell.
Donna M. Landa, 47, of Newton Falls, and James A. Cartmell, 46, of same.
James L. Foster, 46, of Niles, and Diana M. Bosworth, 47, of same.
DOCKET
US Bank NA v. Peggy L. Wilson et al, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Terisa M. Slater et al, foreclosure.
US Bank Trust NA v. Randall E. Stan et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Clyde W. Stimpert et al, default.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kristy Johnson et al, default.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Cheryl Ohl, default.
DNF Associates LLC v. Jason Gillis, default.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mitchell Powell et al, default.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jay Cunningham et al, default.
Chemical Bank v. Kelley Baumiller et al, dismissed.
Kimberly Ward v. Zachary Zimomra et al, dismissed.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Noel B. Goble et al, dismissed.
Franklin Yaratch v. Matthew F. Neece et al, dismissed.
Cafaro Management Co. v. Raymond Francis et al, dismissed.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jesse A. Beaver et al, dismissed.
Angela Y. Stevens et al v. James J. Egner et al, dismissed.
Reagan H. Rosenberger et al v. Nationwide Insurance et al, dismissed.
Chemical Bank v. Joseph D. Lyles et al, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Trudy L. Condo et al, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy G. Bower Sr. et al, dismissed.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Desiree Sanders et al, dismissed.
Ted E. Bloom v. Dorian Capital Investments Inc. et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Reuben M. Troyer et al, dismissed
Sam Lamancusa v. Alyssa Mrus et al, dismissed.
US Bank NA v. Barbara Busonik Root et al, dismissed.
Ashley Warren v. Mercy Health Warren Maternal Fetal Medicine et al, dismissed.
State v. Justin Saban, sentenced.
State v. Shaun Cook, sentenced.
State v. Joshua S. Miller, sentenced.
State v. Royce A. Green, sentenced (2).
State v. Mehki N. Walker, sentenced.
State v. Billie Joe Hayes, sentenced.
State v. Amber L. Finney, sentenced.
State v. Nathan L. Selley, sentenced (2).
State v. Caleb Holbrook, sentenced.
Nicole Brumert v. Christopher Shiflett, settled.
Adrienne Isner v. Kinsman IGA et al, settled.
Andrew Aikins Sr. v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, settled.
Linda Sweeney v. Lavonne M. Coleman et al, settled.
Flagship Credit Acceptance LLC v. Jeremy E. Bingham, settled.
Jeri Salmon v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, settled.
Diane M. Horn v. David H. Emmett et al, dismissed.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. David M. Sabolsky et al, dismissed.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Bernice S. Stapleton and Kenneth W. Stapleton.
Paige Lowe and Zachary Lowe.
Lauren M. Shaffer and Robert M. Shaffer.
Kelly Palmer and Mark Palmer.
Jeremiah M. Singelis and Tammy L. Singelis.
David C. Fasano and Kimberly E. Doggett.
Lori A. Manuel and Kollin Manuel.
Eric Gargano and Lakrista Gargano.
Michael E. Tursack Sr. and Christina R. Tursack.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Marvin E. Hill v. Lizabeth Hill.
David Sheely Sr. v. Anne Sheely.
Connie S. Vandergrift v. Terry L. Vandergrift.
Phillip Brumbaugh v. Vicki Brumbaugh.
Kimberly Jo Woodburn v. Robert L. Woodburn Jr.
DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED
Barbara J. Pounds v. Leslie E. Pounds, dismissed.
