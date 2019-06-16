Court justice to speak at opiate summit
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Community Opioid Summit VI: Addressing Addiction from the Bench, featuring Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Ave.
The event will be presented by the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Mahoning County Juvenile Court.
The summit is part of a continuing series of community programs designed to educate the public on the ongoing opiate epidemic.
For information, contact mona.bozick@mahoningcountyohio.gov.
