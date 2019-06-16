Court justice to speak at opiate summit


June 16, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Opioid Summit VI: Addressing Addiction from the Bench, featuring Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Ave.

The event will be presented by the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

The summit is part of a continuing series of community programs designed to educate the public on the ongoing opiate epidemic.

For information, contact mona.bozick@mahoningcountyohio.gov.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000