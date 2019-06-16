APPOINTED

Kent State University President-elect Todd Diacon has announced the appointment of Melody Tankersley, Ph.D., to the role of interim senior vice president and provost, effective July 1.

Tankersley fills the role most recently held by Diacon, who was selected in April by the board of trustees to become Kent State’s next president.

Tankersley has been senior associate provost since 2015 and dean of graduate studies since 2016. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Winthrop University in South Carolina and her doctorate in special education from the University of Virginia, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Kansas.

A national search for provost will begin in the fall.

HIRED

ONE Health Ohio – a patient-centered medical home recognized integrated health care organization, announced the addition of Allison Bottorff to its staff.

Bottorff received her undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University and obtained her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University.

She will be providing primary-care services at Lloyd McCoy Health Center, 1977 Niles Road SE, Warren, and Premier Care Pediatrics, 2642 state Route 5, Cortland.

ONE Health operates eight health centers in Youngstown, Warren, Newton Falls, Cortland and Alliance, as well as medication-assisted treatment and counseling services through RISE Recovery in Youngstown and Warren.