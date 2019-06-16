Agenda Monday
Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Jackson-Milton school board, special meeting for employment of personnel, 7 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, ethics committee meeting, 5:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4791 Woodridge Ave., Austintown.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, executive committee meeting, 5 p.m., second floor, Suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Board of Directors, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.
