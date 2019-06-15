RIFs result in $1.95 million saved
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City Schools will save $1.95 million in salaries and benefits due to 14 reduction-in-force notifications sent Friday to district employees – including some top-tier administrators.
District officials said the district is being reorganized and some duties are being consolidated.
Those affected by the school district’s reorganization will work through June, but the district will continue to pay them and cover their health insurance through July 31.
There is roughly a $1.95 million savings in salary and benefits, according to a news release.
“It’s a continuation of the reductions in force that began at the end of 2018 when we cut 18 positions,” said school district CEO Krish Mohip.
For the first years of the CEO’s tenure, he built up staff and administrators to provide the support needed for students, knowing that some of those positions would be pared down as the school system improved, according to the news release.
A lot of administrators were needed in the beginning of the district’s transformation because the needs of too many students weren’t being met. But district officials have implemented new processes and procedures and the needs of students are being better addressed, so staff now may be scaled back.
Those affected and their annual salaries are:
Elementary principal Cathy Dorbish, $107,100
Elementary principal Art Scissum, $100,100
Jennifer Damico, deputy chief of operations, $104,250
Assistant Principal Don Cheffo, $76,889
Pat Lowry, director of strategic initiatives, $75,000
Colleen Chamberlain, chief of Human Resources, $106,175
Lillian Greco, risk manager/HR assistant, $78,124
Carla Novicky, fiscal and business office secretary, $44,315
Denise Vaclav-Danko, chief of operations, $118,575
Rick Gurski, ninth-grade academy executive director, $107,250
Tim Freeman, deputy chief of climate and culture, $107,250
Marla Mitchell, instructional effectiveness specialist, $67,761
Bethany Flores, English Learners director, $56,580
Shaheena Khan, deputy chief of transformation, $111,750
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2019 1:53 p.m.
Youngstown schools cuts staff, administrators to reduce costs
- July 11, 2017 12:05 a.m.
New YCS hires largely local and experienced
- July 8, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown City Schools bolsters administration staff with new hires
- January 24, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Y'town BOE member questions need for levy
- June 14, 2019 9:33 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.