Warren Township police investigate shooting death


June 15, 2019 at 5:08p.m.

WARREN

Officials had not yet identified as of Saturday afternoon a black male found lying in the middle of Burnett East in Warren Township shortly before 7 p.m. by a passerby. The man apparently had been shot to death.

The death is being investigated by the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and Warren Township police, said Sgt. Daniel Peterson of the township police department. The victim was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Peterson said.

Burnett East connects South Main Street to Highland Avenue.

