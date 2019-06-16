Warren Township police investigate shooting death
WARREN
Officials had not yet identified as of Saturday afternoon a black male found lying in the middle of Burnett East in Warren Township shortly before 7 p.m. by a passerby. The man apparently had been shot to death.
The death is being investigated by the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and Warren Township police, said Sgt. Daniel Peterson of the township police department. The victim was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Peterson said.
Burnett East connects South Main Street to Highland Avenue.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 16, 2019 midnight
Dead man unidentified
- June 12, 2018 midnight
Howland officer involved in collision
- December 25, 2008 midnight
Police probe daylight homicide, shootings
- October 2, 2002 midnight
Police probe shooting
- April 5, 2016 midnight
Warren Township police checking to see if Monday homicide is related to earlier killing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.