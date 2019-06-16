Vehicle flips on I-80 near Braceville
BRACEVILLE
A vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 between Braceville and Windham overturned at about 8 p.m., reported Trumbull County 911. A passerby reported getting a young boy out of the vehicle and seeing the vehicle smoking. An adult was extricated from the vehicle but refused treatment. Tt appears that the child was transported to a hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 9, 2011 12:26 p.m.
Windham motorcyclist injured in Trumbull Co. crash
- July 6, 2012 12:10 a.m.
‘I’ll take the back roads’
- April 30, 2012 midnight
Big Ten van flips over on Interstate 80
- March 20, 2011 5:34 a.m.
Motorcyclist hit in Braceville, flown to Akron
- November 28, 2011 midnight
Strickland plans to ‘expose’ Romney
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.