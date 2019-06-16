Vehicle flips on I-80 near Braceville


June 15, 2019 at 9:58p.m.

BRACEVILLE

A vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 between Braceville and Windham overturned at about 8 p.m., reported Trumbull County 911. A passerby reported getting a young boy out of the vehicle and seeing the vehicle smoking. An adult was extricated from the vehicle but refused treatment. Tt appears that the child was transported to a hospital.

