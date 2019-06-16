Team Bannon raises more than $1 million in a decade

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

YOUNGSTOWN

Team Bannon/Crush ALS, the record-setting Youngstown-based group that has ridden bicycles in the 270-mile Tri-State Trek from Boston to New York City for 10 consecutive years to raise awareness about and money for research to fight ALS, is preparing to ride again.

The 2019 ride begins at 6 a.m. June 21 and ends June 23.

Team Bannon, led by Breen Bannon of Youngstown and his sister, Lisa Bannon of Glen Ridge, N.J., Life & Arts editor of The Wall Street Journal in New York, has raised more than $1 million to honor the memory of their brother, Charles, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

A neurodegenerative disease characterized by progressive muscular paralysis, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, causes the death of neurons that control voluntary muscles.

“We have accomplished much over the years. Our team has grown from three riders in 2009 to 22 riders in 2019, and we have ridden literally thousands of miles in our quest to help find a cure,” Breen said.

In a letter to donors, Breen said: “With your help, we have raised over $1 million dollars for ALS-TDI, the Boston-based research lab, which is dedicated to finding a cure or treatment for ALS. The money has helped fund a robot that measures ALS patients’ mobility and helped develop a new drug known as AK1501, which entered clinical trials earlier this year.”

There is no cure, yet, but the team motto is “Never Give Up.”

“So once again, Team Bannon/Crush ALS is riding in memory of our brother Chuckie and to support others affected by this awful disease and seeking donors for the cause,” Breen said.

“I am so very grateful for your support and humbled by your generosity. Please consider donating again this year. Every donation helps and your moral support helps propel us up the vicious hills of Connecticut,” he said.

ALS RIDE

How to help

Donations can be made online at https://tst.als.net/donate/bbannon

By check: Make the check out to Tri-State Trek and mail to Breen Bannon, 3478 Bentwillow Lane, Youngstown, OH 44511.