POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Canfield, Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

CANFIELD

June 6

Arrests: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in the arrest of Yaisa Laboy, 33, of West Calla Road, Salem, on a charge of violating a protection order. Also, police charged Hiram Diaz, 52, same address, with driving under suspension and cited him on a charge of operating an unsafe vehicle.

Citation: Officers cited a 17-year-old Boardman boy on a charge of traveling 45 mph on Brookpark Road, which has a 25-mph speed limit.

Summons: A traffic stop on Herbert Road resulted in a summons charging Reginald Rice Jr., 28, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension.

June 9

Fights: Police assisted Mahoning County deputy sheriffs who reportedly were dealing with multiple altercations in the lobby of a Westford Place motel. No arrests were made at the time of the report, however.

Summons: Officers on Akron-Canfield Road pulled over and charged Kylon L. Bills, 37, of Camden Avenue, Youngs- town, with driving under suspension.

GIRARD

June 1

Aggravated menacing: A Dravis Street woman told police a man claiming to be the Trumbull County dog warden loudly knocked on her door and threatened to shoot her dog unless it stopped barking.

Theft: A Stull Avenue man alleged his roommate took the accuser’s vape pen, as well as $45 from his wallet.

Trespassing: The owner of a Church Hill Road chiropractic business alleged his soon-to-be former wife barged into an office to take their daughter, actions he said are in violation of divorce proceedings.

Harassment: A Stull Avenue man said his former girlfriend has made continual unwanted contact with him.

June 2

Arrest: Scott T. Bohyer, no age listed, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities had pulled him over near Ward Avenue. Bohyer, of Hazel Street, Girard, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Mason G. Grist of Lawrence Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after his father alleged that while trying to arouse him from sleep, Grist, 18, slapped his face and, as he stood from the bed, punched the accuser’s arms and back before fleeing.

Weapon: A 14-year-old Girard boy faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after officers responded to a report that a teen had run away from home. After returning, the boy purportedly lifted a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing and drew from his waistband a toy gun on which was a marking that made it resemble a 9 mm handgun, a report indicated.

June 3

Arrest: A traffic stop on State Street led to the arrest of Kalen T.V. Simpson, 22, of Norwood Avenue Northwest, Warren, who was wanted on a Trumbull County 911 center felony warrant.

Trespassing: An Emma Street woman told police she saw a suspicious man near her vehicle’s gas tank before he apparently ran into a wooded area close by.

Recovered property: After responding to a parking complaint in the 1100 block of North Highland Avenue, police reported finding a 2015 GMC truck they determined had been stolen in Howland.

June 4

Recovered property: An East Broadway Avenue man found on his front porch a bottle of prescription pills and gave them to police.

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling him over on State Street, officers charged Ralph W. Alexander Jr., 53, of U.S. Route 422, Pulaski, Pa., with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging Alexander had a pill bottle with suspected marijuana residue.

June 5

Drugs: A traffic stop near Stewart and East Main streets resulted in a drug-abuse charge against Alexis Graziano, 28, after authorities alleged Graziano, of South Saint Clair Avenue, Girard, had two tightly rolled $1 bills that were covered with suspected heroin.

LIBERTY

June 1

Arrest: A hit-skip crash on Logan Way resulted in a charge of operating a vehicle impaired against Darielle L. Cofield, 36, of Monticello Boulevard, Liberty. Cofield registered a 0.191 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Animal complaint: A Youngstown woman reported that while walking her dog in the 400 block of Yvonne Drive, a larger dog from the neighborhood ran toward and knocked her to the ground, resulting in minor scrapes to her leg.

Arrest: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to the arrest of Jeffrey M. O’Connell of Seneca Street, Niles, after authorities learned that O’Connell, 51, was wanted on a Trumbull County Common Pleas Court felony warrant.

June 2

Arrest: Police received information about an erratic motorist in the 1600 block of Motor Inn Drive, where they charged Lucio L. Alesci, 20, of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast, Warren, with operating a vehicle impaired. Alesci refused to agree to a breath test, a report said.

June 3

Arrest: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to arrest Michael E. Fluet, 34, of Shannon Road, Girard. He was wanted on a township warrant charging one count each of domestic violence, assault and criminal damaging.

Summons: After getting a complaint that someone had thrown coffee at a landscaper’s truck in the Liberty Plaza, officers issued a summons charging Melody I. Eaton-Holt, 67, with criminal trespassing, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Eaton-Holt, of Belmont Avenue, Liberty, threw coffee at the man while he was in the truck, then went into a nearby big-box store and indiscriminately yelled at people; she also refused to stop for police, a report stated.

June 4

Arrest: Andrew L. Locke, 35, was taken into custody at the Mahoning County jail after authorities ascertained the Deerfield man was wanted on a Liberty warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Drugs: Police near Belmont Avenue and Interstate 80 pulled over and wrote a summons charging Daneiro T. Phifer, 19, of Craiglee Avenue, Youngstown, with having a bag of suspected marijuana in the car.

Drug paraphernalia: Officers received a call regarding a man in the 4100 block of Logan Gate Road who claimed armed men were chasing and trying to kill him before charging Dominique D. Lucky, 29, of Midland Avenue, Youngstown, with having a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his pocket. Further charges were pending against Lucky in reference to other actions he allegedly committed while making the claim, a report stated.

Vandalism: A Logan Arms Drive man reported someone tossed eggs, striking his vehicle.

Fight: Police were called to assist with breaking up a fight between students at Liberty High School, 1 Leopard Way, before one of them was taken into custody and to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center. Charges were pending against two other students.

Damage: A woman told officers that after two neighbors behind her Mansell Drive home had argued, one of them drove his car through her backyard and onto her driveway. The man was to receive a citation.

Theft: A Pleasant Valley Road man alleged two men on all-terrain vehicles took a miter saw and an air compressor from his garage.

June 5

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Woody E. McMullen, 23, of North Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a township warrant charging domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Overdose: Officers responded to an apparent drug overdose at Motel 30, 1600 Motor Inn Drive, as paramedics treated the victim, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

HUBBARD

June 1

Recovered property: Authorities tried unsuccessfully to find the owner of a wallet that an officer had found a few weeks earlier in the road near School Street.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: While dealing with a man’s complaint that his uncle had illegally dumped compost on property in the 7700 block of East Liberty Street, he alleged the uncle became upset and drove the accuser’s truck without consent to another area on the property.

June 2

Arrests: Police answered a complaint about a possibly intoxicated person disturbing the peace at an Orchard Avenue home, where they took into custody Daniel L. Benton Jr., 43, who listed Hubbard addresses on Orchard Avenue and Washington Street, as well as Daniel L. Benton Sr., 64, of Orchard, Hubbard, after discovering both were wanted on warrants charging them with failure to comply with a Girard Municipal Court order. The elder Benton also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia when, officers alleged, a suspected marijuana bowl was found in the apartment.

Theft: John R. Hovanec, 36, of 16th Street, Campbell, was charged with stealing about $80 worth of merchandise, including soap products, from Dollar General, 886 W. Liberty St.

June 3

Arrest: Authorities were sent to a Johnny K Boulevard residence regarding a woman in distress before they charged Jayme L. Deshetler of Lee Road Northeast, Brookfield, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. After finding her in a nearby wooded area and attempting to offer aid, police alleged an agitated Deshetler, 37, instead pointed a walking stick at them, then tried to spit on an officer and another man.