Man charged with stealing from two people he knows in short time

Staff report

WARREN

A city man is charged with committing an aggravated burglary and robbery at the homes of people he knows within a brief time of each other early Friday.

Daric A. Simpson, 24, who listed addresses on Lexington Avenue and Dodge Street Northwest, was arraigned Friday morning in Warren Municipal Court on the aggravated-burglary charge, and bond was set at $35,000.

A Lover’s Lane man reported Simpson came into his house at 12:39 a.m., pointed two guns at him and his girlfriend, later pointed the gun toward their child, and demanded money.

The victim said Simpson is a friend who asked for money earlier, and the victim refused. Police said Simpson broke in through the side door and tried to rob them while wearing a mask, but he left without getting anything when the victim called police. Simpson left in a dark-colored Mazda.

An officer spotted the vehicle later on Summit Street and made a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Simpson was in the passenger seat. Police found a BB gun in the car that matched the description of one of the guns used in the burglary, police said. Simpson was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

A Brighton Avenue Northeast man, 23, also called police at 2:50 a.m. to report Simpson robbed him of $250 about 1 a.m. while pointing a gun at him.

He said Simpson, who he knew from high school, appeared to be intoxicated. Simpson will be arraigned in municipal court on that charge at 1 p.m. Monday.