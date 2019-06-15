Jay’s will reopen

BOARDMAN

Jay’s Hot Dogs, 68 Boardman-Poland Road, will reopen within the month. The restaurant was closed for renovations July 2018.

According to Vindicator files, the restaurant was founded in downtown Youngstown in 1920 and moved to Boardman in 1980.

King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk

NORWICH, Vt.

A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted on its website a statement from King Arthur Flour saying the company is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour. The company said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. The recall doesn’t include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker’s Catalogue or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vt. The recall affects products with six lot codes and three “best used by” dates.

Shares of online pet store Chewy soar

NEW YORK

Chewy, the online seller of pet food and squeaky toys, made a strong showing in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, with investors banking on the growing pet industry.

Its shares soared 59 percent Friday under the symbol “CHWY,” putting the company’s market value at about $14 billion.

Founded in 2011, Chewy and was bought six years later by pet store chain PetSmart for more than $3 billion. Even after the initial public offering, PetSmart is Chewy’s largest shareholder.

The company, based in Dania Beach, Florida, says most of its sales come from shoppers who have signed up for automatic shipments of their pet supplies.

Marijuana testing required for free community college

ROANOKE, W.Va.

West Virginia students participating in a new program for free tuition at public community colleges will have to pass a drug test that includes marijuana.

Program consultant Kathy Butler said the testing will include the marijuana component THC as well as opiates, cocaine, amphetamines and other drugs.

The law that created the West Virginia Invests free tuition program does not specify what types of drugs students must be tested for. Butler said the testing is modeled after that used already by WorkForce West Virginia, a state job placement and training organization.

Workers at VW plant reject unionization

chattanooga, tenn.

Workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., have voted against forming a union. A win would have offered the United Auto Workers its first fully organized, foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.

The vote of hourly workers began Wednesday and concluded Friday. The German automaker said in a statement Friday night that preliminary results show 833 employees voted against representation and 776 voted for it.

Staff/wire reports