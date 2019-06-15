HAPPY 94th BIRTHDAY William “Biff” Peyko
HONOREE
Residence: Vienna
Date of birth: June 15, 1925, in Campbell
FAMILY
Parents: Vincent and Ilona Peyko
Siblings: Joseph Peyko and Gene Peyko, both deceased
Spouse: The late Ella F. Peyko, whom he married May 2, 1953, at St. Stephen Church in Niles
Children: Christopher S. Peyko of Boardman; Mark C. Peyko of Youngstown; Eric C. Peyko of Alamo, Calif.; and Marshawn M. Peyko of Vienna
Grandchildren: Two
BACKGROUND
Education: Has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in education
Employment: Is retired from the Youngstown City School District
Memberships: He was a member of The Hungary Home in Campbell and was a past vice president of St. Vincent DePaul in Youngstown. He belongs to St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown.
ADDITIONAL INTERESTS
Other information/lifestyle: He has always been an active volunteer. He delivered meals to home-bound residents for Trumbull Mobile Meals and participated in the Hurricane Katrina relief effort, helping to rebuild homes in New Orleans. He is an avid walker and enjoys spending time with his pets, Samson, Poncho and Rosie. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
CELEBRATIONS
Date and location: He will celebrate today with family.
