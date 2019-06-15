HAPPY 94th BIRTHDAY William “Biff” Peyko

HONOREE

Residence: Vienna

Date of birth: June 15, 1925, in Campbell

FAMILY

Parents: Vincent and Ilona Peyko

Siblings: Joseph Peyko and Gene Peyko, both deceased

Spouse: The late Ella F. Peyko, whom he married May 2, 1953, at St. Stephen Church in Niles

Children: Christopher S. Peyko of Boardman; Mark C. Peyko of Youngstown; Eric C. Peyko of Alamo, Calif.; and Marshawn M. Peyko of Vienna

Grandchildren: Two

BACKGROUND

Education: Has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in education

Employment: Is retired from the Youngstown City School District

Memberships: He was a member of The Hungary Home in Campbell and was a past vice president of St. Vincent DePaul in Youngstown. He belongs to St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown.

ADDITIONAL INTERESTS

Other information/lifestyle: He has always been an active volunteer. He delivered meals to home-bound residents for Trumbull Mobile Meals and participated in the Hurricane Katrina relief effort, helping to rebuild homes in New Orleans. He is an avid walker and enjoys spending time with his pets, Samson, Poncho and Rosie. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

CELEBRATIONS

Date and location: He will celebrate today with family.