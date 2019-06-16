Gunshots in Warren, three hospitalized
WARREN
Three people are hospitalized after gunshots were reported at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Belmont Street N.W. in Warren.
The conditions of those hospitalized are not available, and it’s not known if police have any suspects, according to Trumbull County 911.
