Gunshots in Warren, three hospitalized


June 15, 2019 at 6:54p.m.

WARREN

Three people are hospitalized after gunshots were reported at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Belmont Street N.W. in Warren.

The conditions of those hospitalized are not available, and it’s not known if police have any suspects, according to Trumbull County 911.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000