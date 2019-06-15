COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Rick Brunner et al v. Luis Guevara, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Melissa Kimpel, of 215 E. Friend St., Columbiana, and Barry Kimpel, of 7377 Elmland Ave., Poland.

Christian Chappell, of 797 Bethel Road, Salem, and Elizabeth Chappell, of 30508 Whitacre Road, Salem.

Bryan Ritchie, of 5431 Homeworth Road, Homeworth, and Amy Ritchie, of same.

Michelle Lingenfelter, of 1221 Parkview Drive, Wellsville, and Peter Lingenfelter, of 909 Riverside Ave., Wellsville.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Shannon Orr and Denny Orr.

Erik Sweet and Toni Donnelly.

Glenn Dixon and Sarah Dixon.

Rachel Zubay and Brian Zubay.

Margaret Clark and Jason Clark.

Jeffrey Lemley and Sherry Lemley.

Sandra Clark and Gerald Clark.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Monica Cozza v. Robert Cozza.

Jack Ammon v. Michelle Ammon.

DOCKET

Witmer’s Feed and Grain Inc. v. Mark Woinelowicz et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Timothy A. Enderton et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Barbara A. Robinson Iceman et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Erika M. Howell et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Richard J. Moon et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. David A. Dick et al, foreclosure.

FNB Properties Co. Inc. v. Christine Michaels Dunlap et al, foreclosure.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Tarin L. Lawrence et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. James J. Rutan Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Sarah R. Soplata, other civil.

Alexander Barber v. Callos Resources LLC et al, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Jason M. Warren, other civil.

Kristin Stevanus v. Victoria Swiger et al, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Lisa Moore, other civil.

Wellington Corp. LLC v. Gennari Consulting Inc. et al, other civil.

Brenda L. Henderson v. Marena E. Owens et al, other civil.

Henry J. Angelo v. City of Warren, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jesse Wesolowski, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sharon Boyer, other civil.

Tammy Platz v. Daniel Nichols et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Anna Wilthew, other civil.

Kirila Fire Training Facilities Inc. v. Cynthia Frazier, other civil.

Diamond Staggers v. Steven L. Pesko, other civil.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Donna M. Kriebel, other civil.

Shirley E. Johnson v. Raymond J. Paris et al, other civil.

Latoya Johnson v. Kenneth Roberts et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Linda Kirby, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Timothy A. Johnson, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Prasky, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Cynthia L. Groves, other civil.

Robert K. Bower et al v. GGB Management Co. et al, other civil.

Jessica Long et al v. Ashley Evans, other torts.

Richard P. Musick et al v. John Perdue Inc., other torts.

Julia M. Soplata et al v. Geico Advantage Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

George Snyder v. City of Cortland et al, workers’ compensation.

Mark Miller v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Department of Taxation v. All American Janitorial Supply Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Anguiano Joscelyn, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anise Naturals LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Donetta L. Braxton, money.

Department of Taxation v. William D. Brown, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jerry Cenneno, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cetrone Consultants LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelsey Chadbourne, money.

Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Department of Taxation v. McDonald Dairy Queen, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael C. Derosa, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Dante J. Divincenzo, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Engle, money.

Department of Taxation v. F&S Auto Service LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary T. Faloon, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edward E. Frye, money.

Department of Taxation v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Gilford Galaxy Seaford LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Glo LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Antonio Gonzalez, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Department of Taxation v. James Hatch, money.

Department of Taxation v. Infinity Design Advertising LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. K3Offroad LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jon M. Lengel, money.

Department of Taxation v. Integrith Retail Maintenance Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph E. Miconi, money.

Department of Taxation v. Albert Rosenberg, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. William G. Schellenger, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Reginald Scrivens, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bryan W. Shields et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Street Strategic Entertainment LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Spinners Sub Shop, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Total Control Freak LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Stewart Transportation Services, money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Tyrone Barnes, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adam L. Walker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jessica L. Wargo, money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Fastway LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Watson Heating & Cooling LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Christopher J. Wier, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tyshuane Williams, money.

Department of Taxation v. Roderick N. Winters, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lewis C. Zajac, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelly Zorik, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. French D. Humphrey, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rhonda Schimley, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sandra Mays, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jean R. Talbert, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. James A. Gigax Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melinda K. Gigax, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amber Kelm, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joseph Mullins, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bruce E. Clearwater, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ashley Carballo, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jason Martin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joseph R. Swiger, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Annette L. Anderson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jeremy Johnson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jeremy Scribben, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Shawn P. Robinson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Renee N. Derr, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Beth A. Dunbar, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Daniel J. Blasco, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Edward V. Eve, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Katherine Woods, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michael Moody, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Dolores Habowski, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Colleen Girtz, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Scott A. Pyles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lisa A. Pyles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melissa Roth, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jacob Roth, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Donald Walker, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bobby Fritz, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Scott Dunham, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jamie E. Genovese, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sarah E. Poser, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brian Conrad, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mary Ruane, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Latisha Baugh, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michele Gaetano, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Alexandra L. Portwood, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jon P. Moretti, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joe Meyers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Grant Grudzina, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Marcy A. Grudzina, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mindframe Multi Media LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Steven Thompson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jason Ngyuen, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Natalie Oswald, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melissa L. Bezeredi, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert R. Fox Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert McDonald, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melissa Roth, money.

DIVORCES ASKED

Anthony Santisi v. Amber Santisi.

Edward T. Leamer v. Kristina M. Leamer.

Lynn D. Wood v. Edward Wood.

Matthew Borecki v. Molly Borecki.

William D. Snyder v. Monica L. Snyder.

Mark D. Shepard v. Sherry Shepard.

Paul Hilliard v. Jennifer Hilliard.

Shawn St. Clair v. Guyla St. Clair.

Danielle M. Jennings v. Andrew S. Jennings.

Carol A. Williams v. Wilson E. Williams.

David A. Strickler v. Linda L. Strickler.

Erica Beil v. Jack D. Humenick Jr.

Gerald B. Custer v. Cynthia S. Custer.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Billie J. Crow and Robert Paxton Jr.

Kirsten R. Thompson and Christopher T. Thompson.

Gregory K. Chopko and Kelly Chopko.

Janet Bettiker and Kimber Bettiker.

Stevan J. Dubinsky and Tracy A. Crick.

Dawn M. Stulgis and Frank Stulgis.

Tanya B. Vadas and Jon K. Vadas.

Roger D. Herron and Theresa Jo Herron.

Michealene M. Preece and Kevin A. Preece.