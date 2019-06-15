BIRTHS


June 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Kaitlyn Kleinknecht and Eric Greathouse, Washingtonville, boy, June 13.

Kristen Goodman and Derek Johnston, Leetonia, boy, June 13.

Randy and Sarah Tharp, Youngstown, girl, June 13.

Antoneisha Jones and Darius Smith, Youngstown, boy, June 13.

Rebecca Tate and Gregory Brown, East Liverpool, boy, June 13.

Julisa Wiggins, Youngstown, girl, June 13.

