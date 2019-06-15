AMP ANECDOTES

TRIVIA: Remember “The Props.” That’s the name of the Cleveland-based band that took the stage first at the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s open-house event Friday evening, shortly after the ribbon was cut. Ten years from now, The Props will be the answer to the trivia question, “Who was the first band to perform at the Amp?”

A RUSH JOB: The other two bands who played Friday night were The Sensations and Geo C and Tha Storm, who were the headliners. Geo C and his band played an opening slot at 8 p.m. at The Prince Project concert at Staumbaugh Auditorium, and hurried downtown to the Amp to play their 9:15 p.m. show.

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: How did The Props get the opening-night gig at the new Amp? The band was playing its first Youngstown gig last week at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts. Ken Bigley, vice president of JAC Management (which operates the new amphitheater), happened to be there and was impressed. After The Props’ gig ended, Bigley asked them if they wanted to play at opening night at the amp, and they said “of course.”

LOCAL CONNECTION: By the way, The Props are based in Cleveland, but the band’s lead singer, Kristen Kantounatakis, is a Poland native.

HIGH AND DRY: Despite the fact that it has rained almost every day for the past month, the lawn at the new Amp was bone dry. The drainage system must be working.

FOOD TRUCKS: In addition to the Amp’s concession stand, food options were complemented by several food trucks and stands on the site, including local restaurateur Vernon Cesta’s Meatballs Gone Wild and Bergen Giordani’s One Hot Cookie.