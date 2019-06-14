Youngstown schools cuts staff, administrators to reduce costs

YOUNGSTOWN — Reduction-in-force notifications were sent Friday to 14 Youngstown City School District employees including top-tier administrators in a reorganization.

Those affected will work through June, but the district will continue to pay them and to cover their health insurance through July 31.

There is roughly $1.95 million savings in salary and benefits.

Those affected are two elementary principals, an assistant principal, the chief and deputy chief of operations, the English Learners director, a deputy chief of transformation, chief of human resources, director of strategic initiatives, deputy chief of culture and climate, ninth-grade academy executive director, an instructional effectiveness specialist, fiscal and business office secretary and the risk manager/human resources assistant.