Youngstown schools cuts staff, administrators to reduce costs
YOUNGSTOWN — Reduction-in-force notifications were sent Friday to 14 Youngstown City School District employees including top-tier administrators in a reorganization.
Those affected will work through June, but the district will continue to pay them and to cover their health insurance through July 31.
There is roughly $1.95 million savings in salary and benefits.
Those affected are two elementary principals, an assistant principal, the chief and deputy chief of operations, the English Learners director, a deputy chief of transformation, chief of human resources, director of strategic initiatives, deputy chief of culture and climate, ninth-grade academy executive director, an instructional effectiveness specialist, fiscal and business office secretary and the risk manager/human resources assistant.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 2, 2004 midnight
29 teachers, 1 administrator to leave voluntarily
- April 4, 2004 midnight
CITY SCHOOLS Retirees reduce planned layoffs
- August 20, 2017 12:01 a.m.
As summer wanes, it's back to school
- August 21, 2006 midnight
Mayor: Management changes are well worth additional costs
- September 17, 2008 midnight
Schools’ payroll drops; deficit still anticipated
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.