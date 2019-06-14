YNDC to build three new homes in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. broke ground to mark construction of three new homes on Helena Avenue in the Handel’s Neighborhood on the South Side.
This marks the first time the YNDC has undertaken new construction in the city. The houses will cost approximately $250,000, but the YNDC expects to sell them for about half that cost.
The Mahoning County Land Bank and PNC Bank partnered with YNDC for the project.
Tiffany Sokol, housing director for YNDC, said at Thursday’s groundbreaking, “We’re going to build the exterior to resemble the Craftsman-style homes that make up the neighborhood, but the interiors will be very modern with open floor plans.”
Doug Woods, vice president of the Handel’s Neighborhood Association, said while he was glad the houses would blend in with the neighborhood, he was more excited to see the development begin.
“I think it’s awesome. I didn’t think I’d ever see new homes built here,” Woods said.
Sokol said the YNDC decided to build homes on the street to help maintain its stability after a number of blighted houses turned over to the land bank were demolished.
“We have different strategies for different neighborhoods. So we’re not going to start putting houses up everywhere we work, but this is a pretty stable neighborhood, and we felt that after the demolitions there were just too many vacant lots on the street, so we wanted to restore it to its former stability,” Sokol said.
Deb Flora, the land bank’s executive director, said the groundbreaking was an example of the success of the ongoing partnership with YNDC.
“We knew from the beginning we wanted this to be an ongoing collaboration, with the sum of all of our work being total neighborhood revitalization,” Flora said. “Today is the closest we’ve come to that goal. It’s a moment of transformation we’re just realizing.”
The YNDC has prioritized increasing the number of homeowners in the city, so the new homes will be sold only to buyers who intend to actually live in them.
The construction on the first home is expected to finish in November.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 17, 2019 11:15 p.m.
YNDC celebrates 100th home rehab
- October 11, 2017 12:06 a.m.
YNDC opens doors for rehabilitated historic home
- May 11, 2018 12:03 a.m.
90-year-old apartment complex to see new life thanks to city group
- November 17, 2018 12:01 a.m.
YNDC reveals historic renovation on Glenwood Avenue
- November 1, 2018 midnight
Mayor, YNDC award $150,000 for city’s REVITALIZE Youngstown program
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.