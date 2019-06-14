Warren man faces aggravated burglary charge
WARREN — Daric A. Simpson, 24, of Lexington Avenue Northwest, has been charged with aggravated burglary after a Lover’s Lane man reported Simpson came into his house early today, pointed two guns at him and his girlfriend, later pointed the gun toward their child, and demanded money.
The victim said Simpson is a friend who asked for money earlier, and the victim refused. Simpson broke in through the side door at 12:39 a.m. and tried to rob them while wearing a mask, but Simpson left without getting anything when the victim called police. Simpson left in a dark-colored Mazda.
An officer spotted the vehicle later on Summit Street and made a traffic stop about 1:13 a.m. Simpson was in the passenger seat.
Police found a BB gun in the car that matched the description of one of the weapons used in the burglary, and Simpson was taken to Trumbull County jail.
