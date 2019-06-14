Surplus food
Surplus food
Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown’s Cornersburg area, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Recipients should bring reusable bags. For ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 21, 2003 midnight
SURPLUS FOOD
- February 16, 2003 midnight
SURPLUS FOOD
- July 20, 2003 midnight
SURPLUS FOOD
- May 18, 2003 midnight
SURPLUS FOOD
- November 16, 2003 midnight
SURPLUS FOOD
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.