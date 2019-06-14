Surplus food


June 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown’s Cornersburg area, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Recipients should bring reusable bags. For ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

