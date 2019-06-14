Successful opening night for the Amp

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

And DAVID SKOLNICK

YOUNGSTOWN

About 3,000 people turned out on a picture-perfect Friday evening to be among the first to check out the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

After a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting, the curious streamed into the $8 million downtown facility to sample the food and drink, listen to a trio of bands and take in the city’s newest attraction.

Some folks already have tickets to events there, including Saturday’s Michael Stanley-Donnie Iris concert, and wanted to get the lay of the land.

Others were just eager to see the finished project, the culmination of years of dreaming, planning and building.

But pretty much all were impressed.

Rick and Beth Lenzi of Austintown were among the visitors.

“We came because we have tickets to the Chicago concert [on June 28] and we wanted to have an idea of its layout before then,” said Beth, who was so impressed that she was rethinking her purchase of floor seats for Chicago.

“The way the land is graded, for any other shows we go to we will sit on the lawn,” she said. “It might be more fun than on the cement.”

She described the amphitheater as “a miniature Blossom Music Center.”

Other visitors who remembered what the riverfront area used to look like – blighted buildings and empty factories – couldn’t help but be amazed at the transformation.

Tricia Perry of Poland recalled what the site looked like years ago when she was a reporter for a Youngstown television station, and compared to today.

“I can’t believe how gorgeous it is,” she said.

Lori Factor of Canfield agreed.

“This is what we always thought Youngstown could be,” she said. “It’s incredible to see it come to fruition.”

“It’s another feather in the cap of downtown Youngstown,” said Catherine Cala of Youngstown.

For Chris Travers, the amphitheater is what he always envisioned for the land, adding that downtown Youngstown always lacked a green space.

“Thirty years ago, [my wife] and I spent some time looking at this area and thinking about what it could be,” said Travers. “This is sort of what we had in mind – recreation, entertainment. It’s what was being done in Pittsburgh and other cities at the time.”

Jeff Burke of Niles, owner of the Record Connection in that city, called it a step in the right direction that he wants to see continue.

“People will keep coming if they bring in the right artists,” said Burke. “Keep it interesting and bring in a mix of music, not just rock but also soul, jazz and other genres of music.

The promoters – JAC Live and Livenation – have done just that.

Already on the schedule are rapper Gucci Mane, June 22; classic rock greats Chicago, June 28; R&B-funk legends Earth Wind and Fire, July 5; country star Brett Eldredge, Aug. 2; The Music of Queen with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Aug. 10; Puddle of Mudd and more, Aug. 11; Steely Dan, Aug. 27; Rob Thomas, Sept. 5; and Ohio Players, Aug. 17.

Other events will include the Wine and Jazz Festival, July 13; Drive-In Movie Night, July 19; and a Free Friday Throwback Night with Disco Inferno on Sept. 13.

Vernon Cesta of Niles, owner of V2 Restaurant in Youngstown and Vernon’s in Niles, said the amphitheater will be good for all downtown restaurants and bars, the Doubletree Hotel and other businesses.

“It’s a volume driver,” said Cesta. “Anything that brings people downtown is good for [every business].”

Youngstown-based funk band Geo C and Tha Storm headlined Friday’s event, which also featured The Sensations and The Props.

“Our band represents Youngstown well,” pointed out band leader George Case. “We live here, and we have the same racial makeup. We’re proud to be a part of opening night.”

The amphitheater is the centerpiece of the 22-acre park near the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of Hazel Street.

The amphitheater has a capacity of about 5,000, with 3,000 in the lawn, 1,500 more in a seating area in front of the stage, which has a concrete base and temporary seats, and another 500 in the VIP area.

The Huntington Bank Community Alley – which will be the site of community events, festivals, craft shows and markets – will open in August.

“People will be able to take a moment and really feel the energy and the good things that are going on in downtown Youngstown,” said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. “It’s really exciting. People will embrace this because they want entertainment. You see people from all over, not just Youngstown but throughout the Mahoning Valley. This is a regional attraction.”

There were people lined up outside the amphitheater before it opened around 5:15 p.m. Friday and the crowd continued to grow over the next couple of hours.

While there was plenty of space inside the facility to accommodate those at the event, the parking lots near the amphitheater were at full capacity by 7 p.m.

The first big test to get people parked and inside the gates – and let’s not forget the rainy weather forecast – is Saturday’s show.

More people are expected for that show and they’ll all be coming around the same time. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert which starts an hour later.

Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group, which operates the amphitheater and the nearby Covelli Centre for the city, said he’s ready.

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” he said.

Ryan, who brought up the amphitheater idea eight years ago, reflected on the facility.

“It’s surreal; it’s amazing really,” he said. “It’s a proud moment. People should expect a lot of community events that are inexpensive. We’re working to do that. The second thing they can expect is quality entertainment.”

Councilman Julius T. Oliver, D-1st, whose ward includes downtown, said: “It’s a historic day in Youngstown. It’s about teamwork and people coming together. I can’t wait for more people to come here. This will drive more people downtown. It’s going to be an economic engine for businesses downtown. I expect nothing but good to come from this.”

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, said, “This is a long time coming. It’s amazing to see it go from concept to fruition. It shows the strength of the community.”

