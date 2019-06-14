Ryan will be on first night of Democratic presidential debate

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will be part of the first night of the initial two-day Democratic presidential debate later this month with most of the higher-polling candidates participating in the second night.

The Democratic National Committee announced today the lineups for the June 26 and 27 debate in Miami with 20 candidates – 10 for each night.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will share the stage June 26 with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Warren is the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who is polling in the top five who will be part of the first night of the debate.

