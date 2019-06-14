Paranormal group visits Sheet & Tube homes Saturday night

CAMPBELL — Ohio Researchers of Banded Spirits will visit the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. homes in the city at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to conduct a paranormal investigation of the site.

ORBS has been featured on The Travel Channel’s “Haunted Case Files,” and Animal Planet’s “The Haunted.” They have worked on more than 400 cases and use their investigative journeys to raise money for historic sites.

For information, contact Tim Sokoloff, site manager, at 330-942-8215 or ORBS at 440-554-2205.