Pa. men arrested in Boardman on theft charges
BOARDMAN — Police arrested two Pennsylvania men Thursday morning after thefts were reported at Kohl’s and Buckle.
According to police reports, Joseph Holliday, 26, of Beaver Falls, and Richard Boggs, 32, of New Castle, both gave false identities when police approached them.
Upon searching their car, police found fentanyl and needles.
Holliday has a warrant through Lawrence County for a misdemeanor theft charge. Boggs has a warrant out of Hermitage for failure to appear regarding a theft charge.
Holliday was arrested on charges of theft, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug abuse.
Boggs was arrested on charges of theft, obstructing official business and possessing drug-abuse instruments.
Both are scheduled for hearings Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court.
