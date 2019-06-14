NWS issues flash-flood watch for Mahoning, Trumbull


June 14, 2019 at 3:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The risk for flash flooding exists as a series of showers and thunderstorms develop over the region, the weather service said.

