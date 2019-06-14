Missing man’s car found in Ohio River with skeletal remains

ABERDEEN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car containing skeletal remains that was pulled from the Ohio River belonged to an Ohio man missing since 2006.

Authorities in southern Ohio haven’t confirmed whether the remains found Wednesday are human. The vehicle was in the area of a boat ramp in the village of Aberdeen, roughly 60 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

A fisherman told police his depth finder made him suspect a vehicle was submerged there. Authorities say the car likely was in the river for years.

They confirm it was registered to a man from the Dayton suburb of Brookville who was last seen in 2006.

Aberdeen police say divers also found a second vehicle that contained no remains. They say there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the vehicles.