Man sentenced for West Side murder
YOUNGSTOWN — Dashonti Baker, 26, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 21 years to life in prison for the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24.
Baker was convicted April 26 by a jury before Judge Donofrio on a charge of murder with a firearm specification. He also was found guilty of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
Police said Faircloth-Thomas was shot in the head six times. She was found in an SUV on Oneta Street. Prosecutors said she was killed because of a property dispute she had with Baker.
Members of the victim’s family spoke before the judge handed down his sentence.
