Liberty police investigating threat to Walmart store


June 14, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

LIBERTY — Walmart reported to police this week that threats that had been left on the store’s voicemail May 31.

In the voicemail, a man stated he was going "to blow the store up" because he was dissatisfied with the store’s customer service, according to a police report.

He continued to say he needed condoms and bananas because he was "cramping up during sex."

The phone number of the suspect was traced to a landline telephone on Hilton Avenue in Youngstown.

An officer called the number and left a voicemail requesting a call back to the police.

