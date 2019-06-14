Liberty police investigating threat to Walmart store
LIBERTY — Walmart reported to police this week that threats that had been left on the store’s voicemail May 31.
In the voicemail, a man stated he was going "to blow the store up" because he was dissatisfied with the store’s customer service, according to a police report.
He continued to say he needed condoms and bananas because he was "cramping up during sex."
The phone number of the suspect was traced to a landline telephone on Hilton Avenue in Youngstown.
An officer called the number and left a voicemail requesting a call back to the police.
