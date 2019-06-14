Hunt Valve gets federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., won a $352,856 federal contract from the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command for the manufacture of ball valves.

Target offering same-day delivery

NEW YORK

How much would you be willing to pay to get those diapers within an hour or so?

In the latest salvo in the delivery wars, Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago

Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. Those options will still be available, but the discounter is making it easier by incorporating the Shipt feature on its website.

Police: Soldier in military gear shoots into home

LAUREL HILL, N.C.

A soldier wearing military-issued ballistic gear opened fire inside a North Carolina home and was wounded by return gunfire before he left and was injured in a car crash, according to authorities.

U.S. Army E-4 Specialist Eric Jerrod Davis was in critical condition at a hospital, news outlets reported. Davis is accused of shooting at someone with a shotgun on Sunday morning inside the home in Laurel Hill, officials said.

“Several innocent bystanders were present at the time, and one innocent bystander returned fire, shooting Davis,” the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York eliminated the religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren Thursday, as the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades prompts states to reconsider giving parents ways to opt out of immunization rules.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted Thursday to repeal the exemption, which allows parents to cite religious beliefs to forgo getting their children the vaccines required for school enrollment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the measure minutes after the final vote. The law takes effect immediately but will give unvaccinated students up to 30 days after they enter a school to show they’ve had the first dose of each required immunization.

Knox back in Italy for wrongful conviction talk

MILAN

Amanda Knox, a former American exchange student who became the focus of a sensational murder case, arrived in Italy on Thursday for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 in the slaying of her British roommate.

Knox arrived at Milan’s Linate airport en route to the northern city of Modena, where she is scheduled to participate Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions.

