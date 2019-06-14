Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Zeiss Jr. called YARS a “gem”

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

VIENNA

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the Youngstown community, with its industry, education and research capabilities, are prime examples of the strength of the aerospace and defense industry in Ohio.

Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Zeiss Jr., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s senior adviser for aerospace and defense, made that point while speaking at a Youngstown Air Reserve Base Council dinner Thursday evening,

He described YARS as a “gem” in the Mahoning Valley and in Ohio’s lineup of military facilities.

YARS’ burgeoning relationship with industries and the community presents huge possibilities, said Zeiss, who was appointed to his new position early this year.

“It’s critical to understand that the research and development going on in Youngstown is huge for the state and the nation,” said Zeiss, who toured the Youngstown Business Incubator, America Makes and M7 Technologies facilities in downtown Youngstown.

Col. Joseph D. Janik, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing housed at YARS, introduced Zeiss as someone who has “taken a liking” to YARS, and who described DeWine as “very interested in defense installations in Ohio.”

The 910th is comprised of more than 1,300 Air Force Reserve members and is equipped with eight C-130H2 aircraft.

The 910th also has the Department of Defense’s only large area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to control disease-carrying insects, pest insects, undesirable vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water.

Zeiss said he is tasked with “looking out for” Ohio’s military installations, which he said are vital to the defense of the nation but are also important economic engines.

“Ohio is the No. 1 aerospace and defense state in the nation,” said Zeiss. “My job is to preserve, protect and expand those facilities.”

In terms of YARS, there is a tremendous opportunity to bring other missions to the base and increase its military and economic value, Zeiss said.

“There’s an advocate for you in the governor’s office,” he said.