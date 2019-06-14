Ex-top cop’s son faces shooting charge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The son of former Youngstown police chief Jimmy Hughes has been indicted in a shooting that occurred in March 2018 along Interstate 680.

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jared F. Hughes, 30, of Buell Avenue, Campbell, on one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, which includes a firearm specification, and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. March 29, 2018, on the Interstate 680 North ramp to I-80 West, according to Vindicator archives.

A female driver was shot in the leg, a “serious but nonlife-threatening” injury, authorities said at the time. Initial reports suggested the incident was due to road rage.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains told The Vindicator the victims agreed to the charges, which don’t include felonious assault.

“They just want it behind them,” he said.

It took nearly a year-and-a-half to bring charges before the grand jury. Gains said it took a long time to collect and analyze surveillance footage to put Hughes at the scene of the shooting.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post handled the investigation.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Thomas Reed Jr., 32, Court Street, New Castle, Pa., obstructing official business.

James Knepper, 53, West Main Street, Washingtonville, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence, assault and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brielan Wallace, 26, Jean Street, Campbell, illegal possession of a weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs.

Courtney Pearson, 23, c/o Mahoning County Jail, possession of fentanyl- related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs.

Chantelle Scott, 45, South Bruce Street, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Charlotte Sullivan, 39, Kenmore Avenue, theft, misuse of credit cards.

Evan Mikulka, 34, Stratmore Drive, Boardman, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Meagan Rodriguez, 28, c/o Mahoning County Justice Center, assault, obstructing official business and petty theft.

Nathan A. Seaman, 29, Gordon Avenue, Campbell, illegal possession of drug documents.

Danielle Rose, 22, Stewart Drive, Struthers, carrying concealed weapons, petty theft, possession of marijuana.

Martae Porterfield, 19, Belmont Avenue Northwest, Warren, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Richard Nichols, 22, North Park Avenue, Warren, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Mary Holmes, 28, Summit Street, Leetonia, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Derek Blair, 29, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Mychael Q. Bentley, 31, 441 Catalina Ave., trespass in a habitation, aggravated possession of drugs.

Sarah Knapp, 25, Pittsburgh, two counts of theft.

Dakota Eaton, 25, Coitsville-Hubbard Road, assault, obstructing official business, harassment with bodily substance.

Michelle Ihlenfeld, 27, Francisca Avenue, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Andrew Herrman, 28, Francisca Avenue, aggravated trafficking in drugs.