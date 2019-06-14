Former Greatest champion Gurska on Web.com Tour


By Vindy Staff | June 14, 2019 at 12:46a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Former Greatest champ plays on Web.com Tour

SPRINGFIELD, ILL.

Former Kennedy Catholic High School and Robert Morris University golfer Matt Gurska is competing on the Web.com Tour.

Gurska, a former Vindicator Greatest Golfer of the Valley champion, shot a 3-over par 74 Thursday in the first round of the Lincoln Land Championship at Panther Creek Country Club.

Gurska, a native of Hermitage, Pa., shot 37 on both the front and back side and is nine strokes behind first-round leader Billy Kennedy.

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

AP News


corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750