Former Greatest champion Gurska on Web.com Tour

— Former Greatest champ plays on Web.com Tour

SPRINGFIELD, ILL.

Former Kennedy Catholic High School and Robert Morris University golfer Matt Gurska is competing on the Web.com Tour.

Gurska, a former Vindicator Greatest Golfer of the Valley champion, shot a 3-over par 74 Thursday in the first round of the Lincoln Land Championship at Panther Creek Country Club.

Gurska, a native of Hermitage, Pa., shot 37 on both the front and back side and is nine strokes behind first-round leader Billy Kennedy.