Former Greatest champion Gurska on Web.com Tour
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Former Greatest champ plays on Web.com Tour
SPRINGFIELD, ILL.
Former Kennedy Catholic High School and Robert Morris University golfer Matt Gurska is competing on the Web.com Tour.
Gurska, a former Vindicator Greatest Golfer of the Valley champion, shot a 3-over par 74 Thursday in the first round of the Lincoln Land Championship at Panther Creek Country Club.
Gurska, a native of Hermitage, Pa., shot 37 on both the front and back side and is nine strokes behind first-round leader Billy Kennedy.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2019 midnight
YSU to host summer basketball camps
- August 21, 2015 12:10 a.m.
Gurska wins Greatest Golfer long drive title
- August 21, 2015 12:01 a.m.
Gurska — Valley's new golf legend eyes Greatest triple crown today
- August 21, 2015 5:46 p.m.
GREATEST DAY 1 — Karzmer, Scarsella go under par
- August 25, 2014 12:01 a.m.
Gurska, Rogner shine on Greatest stage
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
AP News