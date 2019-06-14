LATEST | Fire at North Jackson plant causes damage

NORTH JACKSON

A fire in the forge of Universal Stainless’ plant here caused damage.

Fire departments from North Jackson, Lordstown and Ellsworth fought the blaze that was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday. The fire was under control about an hour later.

Workers were inside the building when the fire started, but were evacuated without any injuries to employees or firefighters, said North Jackson Fire Capt. Michael Friend. The plant was shut down for the evening and is expected to reopen in the morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Friend said.

According to the company’s web site, Universal Stainless’ North Jackson facility at 2058 S. Bailey Road produces specialty steels, including nickel alloy, stainless steel and low alloy steels melted via vacuum induction melting followed by either electro-slag remelting or vacuum-arc remelting.

The facility has a bar finishing shop with a forge for the production of both semi-finished and finished long products supplied by both the North Jackson premium melt shop and its Bridgeville, Pa., facility’s melt shop. The facility also provides forging conversion services on the radial forge.

Universal Stainless, headquartered in Bridgeville, produces semi-finished and finished specialty steel long products and plate including nickel alloy, stainless steel, tool steel and aircraft quality low alloy steels. These can be manufactured into a wide variety of grades and product forms.

The company was established in 1994. The steel produced by Universal Stainless is in use worldwide.