Brewery offers taste of Cincinnati Pride with special beer
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati brewery is dedicating a limited release beer to Cincinnati Pride.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Moerlein Lager House is releasing the beer, called “Stonewalled,” as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. Those riots are considered a turning point in the LGBTQ rights movement.
The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots is the theme for this year’s WorldPride and Cincinnati Pride festivities.
The beer is a traditional, German-style Kolsch with added raspberry puree.
A portion of the beer’s sales at a special keg tapping event Friday evening at Moerlein Lager House will be donated to Cincinnati Pride.
