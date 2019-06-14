BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Josh and Leander Hollister, Warren, boy, June 11.
Alexus Lewis and Charles Habib, Girard, boy, June 11.
Angela Paolone and J.L. Greene Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 12.
William and Katie Nobles, McDonald, boy, June 12.
Ryan and Kerry Forbes, Girard, boy, June 12.
Kyle and Kimberly Wisbith, New Middletown, girl, June 12.
Angelina Masters and Kevin Beverly, Lisbon, girl, June 12.
Precious Boone and Romelleo Thompson, Youngstown, boy, June 12.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.