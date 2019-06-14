BIRTHS


June 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Josh and Leander Hollister, Warren, boy, June 11.

Alexus Lewis and Charles Habib, Girard, boy, June 11.

Angela Paolone and J.L. Greene Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 12.

William and Katie Nobles, McDonald, boy, June 12.

Ryan and Kerry Forbes, Girard, boy, June 12.

Kyle and Kimberly Wisbith, New Middletown, girl, June 12.

Angelina Masters and Kevin Beverly, Lisbon, girl, June 12.

Precious Boone and Romelleo Thompson, Youngstown, boy, June 12.

More like this from vindy.com

  • June 14, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • June 14, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • November 10, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • June 14, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • August 4, 2018 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750