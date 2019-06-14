Four companies offer bids for senior-citizen-only rides
Staff report
WARREN
The Trumbull County Senior Services Advisory Council has begun to review bids offered by four companies interested in providing senior-citizen-only rides in the county.
All-America USA Taxi of Warren, Country Neighbor of Orwell, Garwin Inc. of Hubbard and Comfort Care-A-Van of Youngstown submitted bids. The council reviewed them Thursday.
Last month the county commissioners authorized the use of $195,000 of the county senior citizens levy money to be used only for senior-citizen rides. They hope multiple contracts will give seniors options for several companies they can use to get low-cost rides.
Under the current system, $425,000 per year in senior-citizen levy money is used toward operation of Trumbull Transit, which provides rides to people of all ages. That money is paired with federal transportation grants.
The council will meet again at 2:30 Friday and hopes to recommend the award of contracts, said Diane Siskowic-Jurkovic, senior levy administrator.
The goal is for the commissioners to award the contracts next week and services to begin July 1.
