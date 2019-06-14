Amphitheater opens and the music begins downtown


June 14, 2019 at 5:33p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city-owned Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre opened this evening.

Music played as people walked the amphitheater and 22-acre park along the Mahoning River in the city’s downtown.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said it is an historic day for the city.

The $7.9 million facility will host concerts and community events.

