Agenda Saturday

Austintown school board, special meeting, 9 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, neighborhood meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., corner of Addison and Judson Avenues.

