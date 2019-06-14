Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Austintown school board, special meeting, 9 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Brookfield Township trustees, neighborhood meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., corner of Addison and Judson Avenues.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- July 18, 2018 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- May 30, 2018 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- February 20, 2019 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- April 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.