Agenda Saturday


June 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Saturday

Austintown school board, special meeting, 9 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, neighborhood meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., corner of Addison and Judson Avenues.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750