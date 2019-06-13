YNDC breaks ground on three new homes

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. had a ground-breaking ceremony this morning to mark the construction of three new homes on Helena Avenue in the Handel’s Neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The Mahoning County Land Bank and PNC Bank are partnered with YNDC for the project.

This marks the first time the YNDC has undertaken new construction in the city. The construction on the first home is expected to finish in November.

