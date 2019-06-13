Vettori-Caraballo sentenced to 30 months in prison

CLEVELAND — A former Sebring judge who pleaded guilty to stealing from the estate of a deceased client will serve 30 months in prison, a federal judge ruled today.

U.S. Northern District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster this morning sentenced Diane Vettori-Caraballo to 30 months each on her counts of mail fraud, structuring bank deposits and making false statements to law enforcement, according to court filings. Those sentences are to be served concurrently.

Vettori-Caraballo will also be subject to three years of supervision upon release and is ordered to pay $328,000 in restitution, an amount on which parties stipulated today, court officials said.

Federal prosecutors accused Vettori-Caraballo in November of stealing between $100,200 and $328,000 from the estate of her former client, Dolores Falgiani.

