UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman

BOARDMAN — The lockdown at Mercy Health facilities in Youngstown and Boardman has been lifted, officials said.

The hospitals were placed on lockdown about 11 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Mercy Health officials placed facilities in Youngstown and Boardman under external lockdown.

Hospital spokesman Jonathon Fauvie said no one is permitted into the buildings, unless for emergency care.

Fauvie said the lockdown is in response to “no specific threat but as a precaution.”

