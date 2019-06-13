BREAKING: UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman

UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman



Published June 13, 2019 at 11:21 a.m.
Updated June 13, 2019 at 1:54 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The lockdown at Mercy Health facilities in Youngstown and Boardman has been lifted, officials said.

The hospitals were placed on lockdown about 11 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Mercy Health officials placed facilities in Youngstown and Boardman under external lockdown.

Hospital spokesman Jonathon Fauvie said no one is permitted into the buildings, unless for emergency care.

Fauvie said the lockdown is in response to “no specific threat but as a precaution.”

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750