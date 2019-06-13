UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at St. E's in Youngstown, Boardman
BOARDMAN — The lockdown at Mercy Health facilities in Youngstown and Boardman has been lifted, officials said.
The hospitals were placed on lockdown about 11 a.m.
11:21 a.m.
BOARDMAN — Mercy Health officials placed facilities in Youngstown and Boardman under external lockdown.
Hospital spokesman Jonathon Fauvie said no one is permitted into the buildings, unless for emergency care.
Fauvie said the lockdown is in response to “no specific threat but as a precaution.”
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 3, 2018 11:40 p.m.
Incident on YSU campus sparks panic; suspect surrenders
- November 4, 2018 12:09 a.m.
St. E's Youngstown ER busier after Northside closure
- September 15, 2017 midnight
St. E’s locked down in search for robbery suspect
- December 3, 2018 11:35 a.m.
UPDATE | YSU lockdown lifted; suspect meeting with police
- December 5, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Police address parking ticket woes from YSU lockdown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.