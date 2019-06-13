Ryan qualifies for first Democratic primary debate

MIAMI

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan met the criteria for the first Democratic primary debate of the election cycle, USA Today reported Thursday evening.

To qualify, candidates had to poll at o1 percent or more in at least three qualified polls or receive donations from at least 65,000 individual donors, with a minimum of 200 individual donors per state in at least 20 states.

The debate is being held in Miami on June 26 and 27.

The other 19 Democratic candidates who qualified are Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former housing secretary Julian Castro; Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York; Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of California; former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former U.S. Rep Beto O’ Rourke; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell; author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Ryan will appear on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah according to Ryan’s presidential campaign Facebook page.