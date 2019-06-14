Raptors win NBA title


By Associated Press | June 13, 2019 at 11:48p.m.

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night to win the NBA championship in six games.

