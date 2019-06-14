Raptors win NBA title
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night to win the NBA championship in six games.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 6, 2019 midnight
Toronto handles short-handed Golden State
- May 31, 2019 12:05 a.m.
It’s 1-0, Canada: Siakam scores 32 as Raptors win Game 1
- May 27, 2016 11:15 p.m.
Cavaliers clinch return to NBA Finals
- June 8, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Raptors one victory from NBA title
- June 14, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Toronto rapture: Leonard, Lowry take NBA title across the border
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.